Short Interest in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Grows By 29.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim set a $2.50 price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,610.12. This represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.