Lighthouse Financial LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.7% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.