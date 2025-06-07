CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $371.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $468.41 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

