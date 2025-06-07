Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at KeyCorp

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,043 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,010. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rubrik by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rubrik by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 662,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after buying an additional 427,149 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

