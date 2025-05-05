Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.00-4.75 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

