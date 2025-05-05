B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,268,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

