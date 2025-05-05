Bunge Global (BG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750- EPS.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BG stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

