Bunge Global (BG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750- EPS.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bunge Global Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BG stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.
About Bunge Global
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
