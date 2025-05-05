Critical Analysis: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 1 12 11 0 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 272.46%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $79.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Edwards Lifesciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 58.87 N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.25 billion 8.46 $4.17 billion $7.00 10.80

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 72.93% 19.40% 14.37%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Anteris Technologies Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names. The company also provides surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; INSPIRIS RESILLA aortic valve, which offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled tissue valves conduit for complex combined procedures; and MITRIS RESILIA valve. In addition, it offers critical care solutions, including hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings under the FloTrac, Acumen IQ sensors, ClearSight, Acumen IQ cuffs, and ForeSight names; HemoSphere, a monitoring platform that displays physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

