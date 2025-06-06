Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inventiva Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.46 on Friday. Inventiva has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Featured Stories

