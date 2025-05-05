Reviewing AppYea (APYP) and Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares AppYea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AppYea
|N/A
|N/A
|-269.35%
|AppYea Competitors
|-636.42%
|-109.00%
|-16.41%
Volatility and Risk
AppYea has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea’s competitors have a beta of 2.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AppYea
|N/A
|-$1.82 million
|-1.20
|AppYea Competitors
|$17.79 billion
|$162.06 million
|56.49
AppYea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppYea. AppYea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
AppYea competitors beat AppYea on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About AppYea
AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.
