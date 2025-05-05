Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $845.95 million for the quarter.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.