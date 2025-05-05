DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.79% of DigitalBridge Group worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

