Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.02% of Barrett Business Services worth $34,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.