Q2 EPS Estimate for GFL Environmental Reduced by Analyst

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE GFL opened at C$69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$41.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.38.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.25%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.