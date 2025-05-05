Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:CNR Q2 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$158.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$139.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The company has a market cap of C$87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$138.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$130.02 and a 1-year high of C$175.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

