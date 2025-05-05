StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

