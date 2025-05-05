StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPX. William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 21.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

