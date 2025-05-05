Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 442 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.87).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.63) to GBX 485 ($6.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.31) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

LON TRN opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.64. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 452.40 ($6.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 352.17.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

