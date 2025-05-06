Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $212.80

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $227.61 on Friday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

