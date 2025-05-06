Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $45.36

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. Polaris has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

