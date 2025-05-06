Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BBGI stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

