Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.7 %
BBGI stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
