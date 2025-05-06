Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Receives C$110.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cormark upped their price target on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total value of C$335,851.06. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.50, for a total transaction of C$1,307,181.11. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$127.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$55.10 and a 1 year high of C$206.57.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.