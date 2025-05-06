Cloudflare (NET) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $469.49 million for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.53 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,020,008.96. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

