Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10). Approximately 2,694,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,494,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.64 ($0.10).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.90. The company has a market cap of £65.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Andrew Zychowski acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,853.25). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.

The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

