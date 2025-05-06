Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.07 ($0.56). Approximately 186,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 206,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 3.92 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

