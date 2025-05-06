FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Real Matters Issued By Cormark

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.