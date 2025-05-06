Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LYV Earnings

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

LYV opened at $136.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average is $132.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

