StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Duluth has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duluth

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 50,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,779.81. The trade was a 114.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

