Comparing ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) and Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A ECD Automotive Design Competitors -1,814.15% -90.25% -14.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.17 million -$1.60 million -1.25 ECD Automotive Design Competitors $1,829.67 billion $2.56 billion 33.97

Volatility and Risk

ECD Automotive Design’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design. ECD Automotive Design is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design’s rivals have a beta of 3.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

