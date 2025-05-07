DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DD. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

