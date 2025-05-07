Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,095 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Xencor worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Xencor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

