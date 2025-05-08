Cormark Has Negative Outlook of Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

