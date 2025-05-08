DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.89.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

