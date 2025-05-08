DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocGo Price Performance
NASDAQ DCGO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DocGo
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.