HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for NPKI Earnings

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NPK International in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NPK International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on NPK International in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NPK International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NPKI opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. NPK International has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.01 million.

Insider Activity

In other NPK International news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,944.06. The trade was a 4.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

