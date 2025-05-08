HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for UTHR Q2 Earnings

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $7.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.39. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $306.96 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $260.41 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.05.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,950.62. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,245,880. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

