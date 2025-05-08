What is Wedbush’s Estimate for ESS Q2 Earnings?

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

ESS opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.52 and its 200 day moving average is $290.56.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.37%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $1,988,843.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,192.66. This trade represents a 42.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.