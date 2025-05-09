Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.32. Approximately 4,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

