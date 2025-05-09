DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Up 21.8% – Still a Buy?

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 33,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 8,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

DATATRAK International Trading Up 21.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

