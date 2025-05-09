First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.06. 8,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $998,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

