Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,470 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.