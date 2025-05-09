Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 55,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 314,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98,273,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 982,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 982,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

