Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 55,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 314,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Foresight Autonomous Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.
Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
