Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

