Analysts Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price at $139.00

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Shares of ADUS stock opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
