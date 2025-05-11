Analysts Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price at $139.00

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Natixis boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.