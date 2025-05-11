First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.