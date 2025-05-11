General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.28.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.