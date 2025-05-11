PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $81.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of PAR Technology
PAR Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.87 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.