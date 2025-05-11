PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $81.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on PAR

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 1,787.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.87 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.