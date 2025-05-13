Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

