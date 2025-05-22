Comparing CIMG (IMG) & The Competition

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CIMG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CIMG
|$3.79 million
|-$8.75 million
|-0.07
|CIMG Competitors
|$2.02 billion
|$52.58 million
|15.56
CIMG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CIMG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CIMG
|-251.32%
|-1,600.52%
|-202.10%
|CIMG Competitors
|-34.52%
|-254.38%
|-23.69%
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
CIMG competitors beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
CIMG Company Profile
CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.
