Comparing CIMG (IMG) & The Competition

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIMG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.07 CIMG Competitors $2.02 billion $52.58 million 15.56

CIMG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10% CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIMG competitors beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CIMG Company Profile

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

