Analysts Set Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) PT at $21.60

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $14.56 on Friday. Navigator has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

