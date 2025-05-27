Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 24th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in companies that create, distribute or monetize content through online channels—such as streaming services, social networks, digital publishers and ad-tech platforms. They give investors exposure to the rapidly growing digital entertainment and advertising ecosystem, but can carry higher volatility due to shifting consumer habits and fast-evolving technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,156,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.69. 2,086,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,568. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. 50,268,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.31. 1,151,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,294. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Read More